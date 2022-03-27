2023: Wike Declares For President, Pledges To Salvage Nigeria

Chief Nyesom Wike, governor of River State, Sunday, said he had the capacity to salvage Nigeria from its present political and economic quagmire if elected president.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, when he paid a visit to Gov Samuel Ortom.

Wike accused some aspirants currently seeking PDP’s ticket for the presidency for being responsible for the party’s loss in 2015 when they ganged up to deny the party victory.

In his words, “Those who want to be president now were the problems of the party in 2015. They ran away when the party needed them most.

“But I have stood and worked for this party. I have nowhere to run to because I take it personal that the party should not die. And I challenge anyone in a debate what they did for PDP.”

He said if elected president, he would fight and ‘remain in the forefront and not give instructions from afar’. He said he would confront the ‘menace of insecurity bedeviling the country headlong, right the wrongs in all sectors and execute tasks within timelines’.

Governor Samuel Ortom, in a speech, pledged the support of Benue people to Wike’s aspiration. He said he had over time demonstrated real friendship and support to the state in times of need.

In separate remarks, Senator Abba Moro and the state chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, pledged support for Governor Wike’s aspiration to lead Nigeria.

According to them, Gov Wike ‘has remained a true friend of the state and, as such, will not be left out’.