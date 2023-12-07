Kaduna Bombing: Angry Youths Stage Protest Against Army For Killing ‘120 Civilians’

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some angry residents of Zaria in Kaduna State have staged a peaceful protest over the killing of more than ‘120 residents’ of Tudu Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army.

THE WHISTLER had reported how the army mistakenly bombed some Muslim faithful celebrating Maulid in the Tudu Biri community of the state.

One of the protesters, Sani Altuky, who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday said they’re protesting to call attention of the government to the killing of over 120 people in Tudu Biri.

“We organized a peaceful demonstration where we marched from Kofar Doka to Zaria LGA Secretariat then to Emirs Palace against recent intentional mass murder,” Altuky told THE WHISTLER.

“The Nigerian Military bombed innocent lives twice,” he said. “ We seek redress and justice for these people and we want the government to take action by sacking staff associated with the bombing”.

Another protester, Zainab Saleh Baba, the founder of ‘Feed a child Foundation’ similarly called on the government to take action over the incident.

“This foundation that takes care of an orphan and whoever sees me with this white will know what it means”, said Mrs. Baba.

“We came out to voice out our anger over our colleagues bombed in Tudu Biri,” he said.

The leader added that youths are human and that without the support of youths, there is no way politicians can win elections.

“That is why we came out largely to voice out our anger to the government. We are people of sympathy. We want the government to be considerate with the North,” added Baba.

She further urged the government to investigate the killings of innocent souls in the zone.

On Wednesday, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, visited victims of the accidental bombing.

Matawalle, alongside the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, led a delegation to visit and express the Federal Government’s condolences to the victims, people and government of the state.

The minister, while condemning the incident, said in spite of what had happened, the fight against insurgency and terrorism would continue.

According to him, the unfortunate incident will not deter the government from the fight against terrorism.

“We are not going to relent in our fight against terrorism because these criminals must be defeated.

“We are going to continue fighting the criminals till we succeed against banditry and other criminalities in this country.”

Matawalle, who was also at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, where injured victims were receiving treatment and the government house, said the visit was on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.