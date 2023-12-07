Abia Assembly To Provide Financial Assistance To Family Of Kidnapped Children

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State House of Assembly has resolved to render financial assistance to the family whose four children were declared missing by the Abia State Police command last Monday.

The lawmakers at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Honourable Emmanuel Emeruwa received a motion from Godwin Adiele who is a member of the Ukwa West Constituency on the disappearance of the four children from the same parents in Umuahia.

He prayed the house to mandate the state government to step up actions in mobilizing all the security agencies in the state to intensify efforts in identifying the whereabouts of the missing children.

Adiele appealed to the House to allocate a modest financial support to the affected family to assist them in coping with the financial challenges arising from this unfortunate incident.

After agreeing to his prayers, the House resolved that security agencies conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities of Keke riders in the state.

Recall that the Abia Police Command had earlier confirmed the disappearance of the children by a tricycle operator who was supposed to take them to their school.

The kids whose names were given as Mmesoma, Testimony, Godswill and Chinwotito, and aged eight, four, one and half and one year, are said to be the children of one Mr Chimobi Aghah, a native of Amasiri, Afikpo North in Ebonyi State, but resident at Umuagu, Umuahia, Abia state.

Confirming the development to newsmen in Umuahia, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Maureen Chinaka, said the incident was reported at the Ohuhu Police Station on November 28, 2023.

Chinaka who disclosed that the parents of the missing children reported that the Keke operator took their children to an unknown destination, revealed that the DPO in charge of the division had swung into action, in search of the children in the neighbourhood, including hotels.

She said investigation was ongoing on the matter.