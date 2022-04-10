Kaduna Train Attack: After 13 Days In Bandits’ Enclave, Victims Cry To Govt For Rescue In New Video

A video showing more victims of the Kaduna train attack emerged on Sunday as bandits surrounded the abducted victims in an isolated expanse of forest.

The terrorists, no less than 15, dressed in non-combat gear, with turbans covering their faces wielding weapons as selected victims took turns to plead to the government to meet the demands of the terrorists.

Recall that the perpetrators of the March 28 train attack had released a video a week ago telling the government to meet its demands, a request the group claimed was known to the government.

In the video obtained by Humangle, one of the captives said, “We are the train passengers that left Abuja for Kaduna on the 28th of March, 2022.

“On our way, we were attacked and abducted. And between that time and now, only we know the kind of condition we have been in.

“There are mothers and toddlers amongst us. There are old, sickly people. Many of us are sick. We are in a very difficult and painful situation. And so, we are calling on our friends and families, and the government too, to do something urgently”.

In another video, four women are lined up: a student who identified herself as Lois John spoke on behalf of the women–two middle-aged women and an older woman.

She said she was a student of Kaduna State University, reading Agriculture.

One of the middle-aged women identified herself as Gladys, a former staff of the Defense Industry, Kaduna and she said, “What happened on Monday was needless,” urging the government to give a listening ear to their captors.

The camera had panned to the victims, showing many of them including white men sitting on the floor looking worn-out. Many of them bowed their heads so as not to be seen.

For 13 days, terrorists have held the abducted passengers of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack captive, and are yet to publicly announce their demands. Out of the many abducted passengers, only one has been released.

However, security experts had told this website that one of their demands may be the release of one of their leaders said to have been captured and detained by the Department of State Services.