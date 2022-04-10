JUST IN: Osinbajo Meets APC Governors, To Declare Presidential Ambition

After months of speculation, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will finally announce his presidential ambition.

The Vice President, who is holding a crucial meeting with some selected governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will make his announcement after consultative tours across the country.

He is believed to be meeting the governors in order to formally inform them of his intention.

A reliable source from the presidential villa who did not want to be quoted revealed that “Mr Vice President had informed the President before embarking on tours.

“I can tell you the President gave him positive response and he’s currently putting all plans together to declare.

“I cannot categorically say he’s the anointed candidate of the president he spoke about months ago but he enjoys the president’s support as well.”

He will be squaring up against his political associate, Mr Bola Tinubu, among others.

Governors said to be at the meeting currently holding are Mr Nasir El-Rufa’i (Kaduna) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

Others are Mr Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) with the later said to be the deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, the NATION quoted a source as saying.

Details later…