Kalu Unopposed For Abia North APC Senatorial Seat

Former Governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has emerged as the sole aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the Abia North Senatorial District senatorial primary coming up on Friday.

Kalu was twice governor of Abia State before emerging senator in 2019 after defecting to the APC from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Kalu emerged unopposed after his only challenger, Fabian Okonkwo, withdrew from the race.

The former governor had earlier been cleared to contest the party primary election in the district, same as Okonkwo.

Kalu dropped his presidential ambition citing lack zoning.

He said if the South-South and South-West would not drop their ambitions to allow the South-East take the presidential ticket of the APC, then there should be no zoning.

He subsequently declared his support for the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and has been campaigning for Lawan.

He would now contest the primary unopposed and his candidature would only be affirmed at the end of voting on Friday.