Kano APC: Ganduje’s Faction Wins At Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has upheld a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) division which quashed the verdict of a trial court that held that the parallel congresses conducted by the All Progressive Congress faction led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau aligned with electoral provisions.

The verdict was given on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reported that a trial court had on November 30, 2021, recognised the Shekarau-led Kano APC faction as leader of the party in Kano.

The court also observed that the congresses conducted by the faction led by Governor Ganduje were unconstitutional thereby ordering the Shekarau-led APC faction’s prayer to annul the ward and local government congresses.

But Ganduje approached the appellate court for redress.

In its verdict on February 17, 2022, the appeal court quashed the FCT Federal High Court decision for its lack of jurisdiction in deciding a case that happened in the state.

At the apex court, the panel dismissed all the prayers against the Ganduje-led APC faction.