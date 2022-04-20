Kano Commissioner Defies Ganduje, Abandons Post To Contest 2023 Elections

A member of the Kano State Executive Council, Alhaji Nura Dankadai has abandoned his position as commissioner of Budget and Planning to focus on contesting the Tudun-Wada Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Dankadai handed over his responsibilities to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Malam Auwalu Sanda, on Wednesday after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje rejected his resignation, reports said.

The commissioner, who has indicated interest to contest for the Tudun-Wada Federal Constituency, is said not to be happy with the directive for him to stay on as the party may give the ticket in the constituency to the House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, to go back to the National Assembly.

He reportedly turned in his resignation letter on Monday and was among the 3 commissioners that Ganduje rejected their resignation just as he did with the Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Road Agency, KAROTA, Baffa Babba Dan’agundi.

Ganduje had on Tuesday rejected the resignation of his Chief of Staff, Ali Makoda and three other Commissioners who resigned their appointments to pursue their political careers.

He, however, accepted the resignation of seven other Commissioners and his deputy, Nasir Gawuna