Pastor Adeboye’s Son Writes About Ladies’ Wigs

Leke, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised ladies to careful of the wigs they wear.

He stated on Wednesday that the advice should be taken serious because of the spiritual implications wigs have on those wearing them.

In a post on his Facebook page, Pastor Leke explained that people should beware of what touches their head because transference of issues is possible when hands are laid on one’s head in prayer.

Quoting Deut 34:9 and 1 Tim 5:22, the cleric added that Joshua received wisdom because Moses had laid hands on his head.

“Guy, Lady…. all your other body parts can be replaced. Science has made that possible but your head can’t be replaced.

“Ladies be careful what wig, you are wearing. The owner of that hair in the past might have been bowing to idols.

“There are repercussions of wrong contact to your head and hair,” he wrote.