Kano: EFCC Arraigns Man For Defrauding Emir Of Bichi’s Wife

One Umar Bello Sadiq, a suspected fraudster has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly defrauding Faridah Nasir Bayero, wife of the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero the sum of N20 million.

He was arraigned alongside his company, Marula Global Links before Justice Zuwaira Yusuf of the Kano State High Court on three count charges of misappropriation and issuance of dud cheques.

According to EFCC, Sadiq had obtained the sum of N20,000,000 from the Emir’s under the guise of investing same into a mining business.

Meanwhile, after collecting the said money, he allegedly diverted the money to his personal use.

Sadiq had pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

One of the charges reads: “That you UMAR BELLO SADIQ AND MARULA GLOBAL LINKS LTD on or about 6th May, 2021 and 25th November, 2021 at Kano within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N20, 000, 000.00 entrusted to you by Faridah Nasir Bayero for the supply of Industrial Resources and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 309 of the same code.”

However, after pleading nof guilty, the prosecution counsel Sadiq Kurawa prayed the court for a trial date.

On the other hand, the defence counsel, Shuaibu Muazu moved a bail application for his client and the sitting judge granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000.

He was also ordered to provide two sureties in like sum who must be his blood relatives and matter was adjourned till November 24, 2023 for commencement of trial.