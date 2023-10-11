Davido Finally Reacts To Rumours He Welcomed Twins With Chioma

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has finally addressed photos circulating on social media amid reports that he welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma.

In a terse statement on his official X page, Davido responded directly to the images of himself and Chioma in a hospital, which were used to announce the alleged birth of their children.

Advertisement

The rumour started on October 10, 2023, with reports suggesting that Davido and Chioma welcomed a baby girl and a boy at the Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

However, while not confirming or denying the reports, the singer cautioned the public against sharing old images as recent ones to support their narratives.

He simply wrote, “Stop circulating old pictures thank you ❤”

Stop circulating old pictures thank you ❤️ — Davido (@davido) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

The singer and Chioma lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on October 31, 2022.

Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool in Davido’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos State, days after his birthday.