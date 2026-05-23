Kano Gives Health Insurance To Inmates, HIV Patients

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The Kano State Government has expanded its contributory healthcare scheme to cover vulnerable groups, including inmates in correctional facilities, people living with HIV, and patients suffering from hypertension and other chronic conditions.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Dr Rahila Mukhtar said the initiative is part of efforts to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare spending and improve access to essential medical services for vulnerable residents across the state.

She noted that more than 6,000 hypertensive patients have already been enrolled under the scheme to support access to medications and routine medical investigations.

She noted that the intervention has helped reduce complications associated with hypertension, citing a national report indicating improved health outcomes in the state.

Mukhtar also revealed that over 6,000 people living with HIV have been included in the programme, explaining that while antiretroviral drugs are largely donor-funded, beneficiaries still require support for other medical conditions such as malaria, typhoid, diabetes, and hypertension.

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She further announced that plans have been concluded to enrol about 6,000 tuberculosis patients under the vulnerable group programme, aimed at providing broader healthcare coverage beyond TB-specific treatment.

In a major expansion of the initiative, the agency has also enrolled all inmates in correctional centres across Kano State, a move described as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The executive secretary said the correctional health coverage model has attracted commendation from the Controller-General of Corrections, while other states have expressed interest in studying Kano’s approach.

She added that the state remains committed to strengthening equitable healthcare delivery and reducing financial barriers that prevent vulnerable populations from accessing treatment.