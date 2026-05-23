Content Creators Distorting My Comments On Banditry — Gumi

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Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi has distanced himself from media and online reports suggesting he endorses or justifies banditry in Nigeria, threatening legal action against those he says are circulating fabricated claims about his views on insecurity.

Gumi said he had been consistently misrepresented in coverage of his interviews, public lectures, and contributions to debates on tackling banditry, blaming the distortions on what he described as “ethnic-interest groups, individuals driven by prejudice, and sectional internet content creators” who deploy sensational headlines for attention.

The cleric stated “unequivocally” that any video, written material, or message attributed to him directly or indirectly suggesting he supports, protects, or advocates for banditry does not originate from him, urging the public, media organisations, and government institutions to disregard what he termed “fake, manipulated, and doctored materials” in circulation.

Gumi warned that individuals or groups who continue to spread such claims from the date of the statement would face legal consequences.

Reaffirming his loyalty to Nigeria, the cleric described the country as one with unmatched potential and expressed hope for national healing, saying victims of banditry and violence should draw comfort from the collective resolve of Nigerians and the international community to confront insecurity rooted in poverty, ignorance, and social injustice.