Kaduna NUT Opposes JAMB Exemption For NCE

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The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has opposed the proposed exemption of candidates seeking admission into Colleges of Education from sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The union aligned with the position of its National Executive Council, urging the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Government to reverse the policy in the interest of maintaining standards in teacher education.

The state chairman and secretary of the union, Ibrahim Dalhatu and Adamu Ayuba Kaltungo, described the move as counterproductive, warning that it could undermine the quality of teacher training in Nigeria.

They argued that exempting candidates from writing JAMB would weaken the competitiveness of the admission process and send the wrong signal that teaching is a profession for academically weak candidates.

According to the union, teaching remains a highly intellectual and strategic profession that requires a rigorous and merit-based training process.

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It noted that the profession already struggles with low public perception, and such a policy could further reinforce the notion that teaching is a last-resort career.

The NUT also pointed out that countries with strong education systems recruit teachers from among their best-performing students, stressing that Nigeria should adopt similar standards rather than lower entry requirements.

The union warned that the proposed exemption could derail ongoing reforms aimed at professionalising teaching, particularly efforts by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria to improve standards and restore respect for the profession.

Instead of removing JAMB requirements, the union urged the Federal Government to focus on improving teachers’ welfare and remuneration to attract more qualified candidates.

It further recommended the introduction of scholarships, bursaries, and other incentives for students studying education courses, while maintaining strict admission standards.

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The union also called for the full implementation of the 2022 education reform law signed under former President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that it already addresses some of the concerns the government seeks to resolve through the proposed policy.