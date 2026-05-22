Otti Says Abia Constructed 414 Roads In Three Years

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has disclosed that his administration has constructed 414 roads across Abia State in the last three years, describing the achievement as part of deliberate efforts to build a modern and economically viable state.

Governor Otti made the disclosure on Friday night during his monthly media chat where he interacted with Abians and gave updates on the activities of his administration across critical sectors of the economy.

According to the Governor, the roads were constructed with modern drainage systems, street lights and maintenance plans in line with the administration’s zero potholes policy.

“In the last three years, we have constructed 414 roads with street lights and drainage systems. We are also implementing maintenance plans because we have adopted a zero potholes policy in Abia State,” Otti said.

The Governor further revealed that the government has recorded and identified assets allegedly acquired illegally as part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency in governance.

He also stated that the administration has significantly reduced the debt burden inherited from previous administrations.

Advertisement

“We met a debt profile of over N191 billion, and through prudent financial management, we have substantially reduced it,” the Governor stated.

Speaking on healthcare, Otti said his administration has embarked on aggressive reforms to reposition the sector for efficient service delivery.

According to him, 821 healthcare professionals were recruited, while 771 have already resumed duties across hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the state, while others are undergoing recruitment processes.

“We have continued to strengthen our healthcare system. A total of 821 healthcare workers were recruited and 771 have resumed work already,” he said.

The Governor disclosed that over 93,000 residents have enrolled in the state health insurance scheme and encouraged more citizens to key into the programme.

Advertisement

He further explained that 277 healthcare facilities have been retrofitted across the state.

“Out of the 277 healthcare centres retrofitted, 200 were handled by the state government while 77 were supported by the World Bank. So far, 121 of them are fully functional,” Otti added.

He said reconstruction works are ongoing at General Hospitals in Ikwuano, Arochukwu and Okikpe, while tertiary health institutions at Amachara, Abia State University Teaching Hospital and Umunneato are undergoing remodeling and major upgrades.

On education, the Governor attributed the sharp rise in school enrollment to the state’s no-school-fees policy.

“We have recorded an increase of over 300,000 pupils and students in our schools since we introduced the no-school-fees policy. That policy has significantly reduced the number of out-of-school children in Abia,” he stated.

Otti further disclosed that 534 teachers have been recruited, while renovation works are ongoing in several public schools.

Advertisement

He announced that two smart schools located at Ubakala and Umuoriehi are ready for commissioning.

In tertiary education, the Governor said a 10,000-bed hostel project is under construction at Abia State University alongside a Faculty of Law building project.

“We are also restoring quality in tertiary education. Several courses have regained accreditation and 27 programmes have been restored at the Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu ,” he added.

On land administration, Otti disclosed that the new Aba Master Plan has been completed while land documents are being digitalized to improve efficiency and transparency.

Speaking on environmental sanitation, the Governor said the state now evacuates about 13 tonnes of refuse weekly while over 2,000 jobs have been created through the Abia State Environmental Agency.

In the transportation sector, Otti announced that new electric buses would come into the state by July.

“New electric buses will come into the state for full operation by July, and before the end of the year, we are expecting over 30 additional buses,” he disclosed.

He added that the new transport terminal in Umuahia would be commissioned on the 27th of the month, while work is progressing steadily on the Aba terminal.

“We are also installing charging stations in Umuahia and Aba to support the electric buses initiative,” the Governor stated.

The Governor further disclosed that 70 bus shelters have been constructed across the state, including 40 in Umuahia and 30 in Aba, alongside installation of traffic lights on major roads.

On electricity, Otti revealed that the state government has signed an agreement with Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to take over electricity operations in the state.

“We have signed an agreement with EEDC for Abia to take over electricity management in the state, and payment arrangements will be concluded soon,” he said.

He noted that the administration has continued supporting communities with transformers while over 10,000 solar-powered street lights have been installed across the state.

The Governor also disclosed plans to establish SME and innovation villages to stimulate entrepreneurship, technology and economic growth in the state.

Otti maintained that the achievements recorded by his administration reflect his government’s commitment to rebuilding Abia through strategic investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education and economic development.