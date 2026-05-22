Fubara Promises To Complete All Ongoing Projects

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Governor Siminalayi Fubara has assured residents of Rivers State that his administration will complete all ongoing projects across the state despite existing challenges.

Fubara gave the assurance after inspecting the 7.1-kilometre Ipo-Igwuruta/Airport Road project, stressing that his government remains committed to sustaining infrastructure development in line with its agenda for the state.

The governor stated that every viable project initiated by his administration would be completed.

According to him, “Notwithstanding the situation of things, one thing we have promised our people is that every good work we have started, by the special grace of God, will continue and we will complete them.”

Fubara explained that the road project was initiated to address recurring disruptions along the airport road caused by protests and blockades by members of the Ipo community over issues linked to the activities of the airport authority.

He noted that the repeated incidents had negatively affected economic activities in the state, prompting the government to create an alternative access route.

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“In this modern society, such actions are no longer necessary because they affect the economic activities of the state. So, we engaged the community and created this bypass,” he said.

The governor further explained that the bypass would provide a dedicated access road for the community, while the main airport road would eventually be reserved exclusively for airport operations.

Fubara also disclosed that contractors handling the project had achieved about 65 per cent completion and assured him that the road would be delivered before October.