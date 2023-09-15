Kano Leads In Diphtheria Infections As WHO Warns Nigeria Faces Second Wave Explosion

Kano State in the Northern part of Nigeria is leading in the number of cases of diphtheria, according to the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The global health body further said that Nigeria is currently facing a second wave of the diphtheria explosion.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases and related deaths in Nigeria has increased.

The report also revealed that since the outbreak was first reported in 2022, no fewer than 4,717 diphtheria cases out of the 8,353 suspected cases have been confirmed.

It said the country is currently going through a second wave of the deadly disease outbreak after a first wave of the outbreak was recorded between epidemiological week 52, 2022 (1 January 2023) and week 20, 2023 (22 May 2023).

It noted that “Since the last Disease Outbreak News on diphtheria in Nigeria was published on 27 April 2023, the country has reported suspected cases of diphtheria weekly to WHO.

However, between 30 June and 31 August 2023, Nigeria experienced an unexpected spike in the number of confirmed diphtheria cases, according to the WHO.

Furthermore, it stated that between 30 June and 31 August 2023, 5898 suspected cases were reported from 59 LGAs in 11 states across the country.

It added that the majority (99.4%) of suspected cases were reported from Kano (1816), Katsina (234), Yobe (158), Bauchi (79), Kaduna (45) and Borno (33).

“Of the cumulative 8353 suspected cases reported since the outbreak was first reported in 2022, 4717 (56.5%) cases were confirmed.

“The low national coverage (57%) of the Pentavalent vaccine (Penta 3) administered in routine immunisation, and the suboptimal vaccination coverage in the paediatric population—with 43% of the target population unvaccinated—underscores the risk of further spread and the accumulation of a critical mass of susceptible population in the country with sub-optimal herd or population immunity,” the statement read partly.

The WHO stressed the urgent need to strengthen diphtheria vaccination coverage nationwide, especially in the most affected states, such as Kano.

On Thursday, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, organised an emergency task force to work toward curtailing the spread of diphtheria, noting that “there should be massive mobilisation and sensitization.”

He said the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee (NTLC ), would play a crucial role by enlightening the people about diphtheria, its dangers, and what they must do. “We must act quickly when our children return to school,” the minister stressed.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by the corynebacterium species that affect the nose, throat, and sometimes, skin of an individual.

To treat the infection, the Nigerian childhood immunisation schedule recommends three (3) doses of pentavalent vaccine (diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine) for children in the sixth, tenth, and fourteenth weeks of life.

Some symptoms of diphtheria include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes, neck swelling, and difficulty in breathing.