Man Jailed 240 Days For Stealing N2m Cables

A Magistrate’s Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 29-year old man, Emmanuel Monday to 240 days imprisonment for stealing cables valued N2 million.

The court convicted Monday after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of theft and mischief.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mr John Okpa told the court that the complaint, Danfestus Majid, reported the matter at the Byazhin Police Station on July 22.

Okpa said that the defendant, who worked as a carpenter at a construction site in Kubwa stole cables belonging to

Emmanuel Mgbeodimma.

The prosecutor further said that during police investigation, Monday confessed to committing the offences.

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He said that the offences contravened Sections 327 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kejeh Nneka said that the period the convict had already spent in detention should form a part of the sentence.