Ekiti Court Jails Man Two Years For N500,000 Car Fraud

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced a man, Bethel Onyedikachi Ukachukwu, to two years in prison for defrauding a man of N500,000 under the guise of securing an auctioned vehicle from the Nigeria Customs Service.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye handed down the sentence on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, following Ukachukwu’s arraignment by the Ekiti Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convict was prosecuted on a three-count amended charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence and conversion.

The EFCC alleged that Ukachukwu collected N500,000 from Kayode Aina Samuel on April 15, 2026, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, claiming that the money would be used to bid for an auctioned vehicle on Samuel’s behalf through the Nigeria Customs Service.

The anti-graft agency said the convict knew the claim was false when he collected the money.

One of the charges read that Ukachukwu, “with intent to defraud,” obtained N500,000 from Samuel under the pretext that he would use the money to bid for an auctioned car for him with the Nigeria Customs Service.

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The offence was said to contravene Section 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Another count accused Ukachukwu of dishonestly converting the N500,000 entrusted to him for the specific purpose of purchasing a motor vehicle on Samuel’s behalf.

The alleged offence contravened Section 295(2)(f) and was punishable under Section 302(1) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Following the defendant’s guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Saidu Yusuf, called Emmanuel Onuminya, the first prosecution witness, who testified against the convict.

The prosecution also tendered relevant exhibits and evidence linking Ukachukwu to the alleged fraud.

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The court admitted the exhibits in evidence, after which Yusuf urged the court to convict the defendant in accordance with the law.

Counsel to the defendant, T.A. Salami, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Salami told the court that his client was remorseful and had refunded the money to the petitioner.

In his judgment, Justice Ogunmoye convicted Ukachukwu and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment with an option of N150,000 fine.

The EFCC said Ukachukwu’s journey to the correctional facility began after he allegedly falsely presented himself as a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army to gain the confidence of the petitioner.

The convict allegedly used the false identity to obtain N500,000 from Samuel, promising to secure a vehicle for him.

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He reportedly failed to deliver the vehicle and did not initially refund the money, leading to the petition against him and subsequent investigation by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency said Ukachukwu had been remanded at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre.

The EFCC reiterated its commitment to prosecuting individuals who use false identities and deceptive claims to defraud members of the public.

By Gbenga-Ojo NICHOLAS

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced a man, Bethel Onyedikachi Ukachukwu, to two years in prison for defrauding a man of N500,000 under the guise of securing an auctioned vehicle from the Nigeria Customs Service.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye handed down the sentence on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, following Ukachukwu’s arraignment by the Ekiti Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convict was prosecuted on a three-count amended charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence and conversion.

The EFCC alleged that Ukachukwu collected N500,000 from Kayode Aina Samuel on April 15, 2026, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, claiming that the money would be used to bid for an auctioned vehicle on Samuel’s behalf through the Nigeria Customs Service.

The anti-graft agency said the convict knew the claim was false when he collected the money.

One of the charges read that Ukachukwu, “with intent to defraud,” obtained N500,000 from Samuel under the pretext that he would use the money to bid for an auctioned car for him with the Nigeria Customs Service.

The offence was said to contravene Section 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Another count accused Ukachukwu of dishonestly converting the N500,000 entrusted to him for the specific purpose of purchasing a motor vehicle on Samuel’s behalf.

The alleged offence contravened Section 295(2)(f) and was punishable under Section 302(1) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Following the defendant’s guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Saidu Yusuf, called Emmanuel Onuminya, the first prosecution witness, who testified against the convict.

The prosecution also tendered relevant exhibits and evidence linking Ukachukwu to the alleged fraud.

The court admitted the exhibits in evidence, after which Yusuf urged the court to convict the defendant in accordance with the law.

Counsel to the defendant, T.A. Salami, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Salami told the court that his client was remorseful and had refunded the money to the petitioner.

In his judgment, Justice Ogunmoye convicted Ukachukwu and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment with an option of N150,000 fine.

The EFCC said Ukachukwu’s journey to the correctional facility began after he allegedly falsely presented himself as a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army to gain the confidence of the petitioner.

The convict allegedly used the false identity to obtain N500,000 from Samuel, promising to secure a vehicle for him.

He reportedly failed to deliver the vehicle and did not initially refund the money, leading to the petition against him and subsequent investigation by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency said Ukachukwu had been remanded at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre.

The EFCC reiterated its commitment to prosecuting individuals who use false identities and deceptive claims to defraud members of the public.