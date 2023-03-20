KANO: Police Move To Stop ‘Criminals’ From Carrying Out Post-Election Attacks

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano State Police Command has advised residents not to disregard the curfew imposed on the state by the government, saying criminally minded people are out to attack innocent people and loot properties following the outcome of the governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had earlier declared the New Nigeria Peoples Party governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, as the next governor of the state.

The Commission said Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat the ruling All Progressive Congress and its candidate Nasir Yusuf Gawuna.

Following the development and the attendant tension, the state government imposed a curfew on the state to avert a breakdown of law and order.

But it was observed that despite the curfew, residents and supporters of the NNPP candidate trooped out in celebration.

Yusuf’s aide, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, had to immediately call for “peaceful conduct”.

Also, some thugs set the house of a popular All Progressives Congress political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, on fire on Monday.

Several reports stated that the police have arrested a number of suspects that carried out the attack.

But in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano state command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, told residents that the force was ready to apprehend criminals trying to disturb public peace.

However, he called for the cooperation of residents in light of the curfew.

The statement partly reads, ” The Command wishes to reiterate that a better way to celebrate election victory is for the celebrants to avoid the use of violence or vandalism; instead should always engage in peaceful and non-destructive conduct.

“The party leaders are also expected to do away with using hate speech or engaging in discriminatory behaviour towards individuals or groups who may not have supported the winning candidate or party.

“Celebrations should always be conducted in accordance with the extant laws and regulations. This includes not blocking streets or disrupting bullying or harassing individuals who may not have supported the winning candidate or party.

“This is never acceptable. Celebrations should be positive and respectful towards all individuals, regardless of their political beliefs. It’s also important to remember that reckless driving, and engaging in any other illegal activities depicted the course to criminality which security and law enforcement agencies can never accept.

“Celebrations should therefore always be conducted in a peaceful, respectful, and responsible manner. Residents should therefore remember that the celebration is being conducted in a way that is inclusive and respectful of all individuals, regardless of their religious, regional, or political inclinations.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel appreciates the good people of the State for their cooperation and calls on them to abide by the dusk-to-dawn Curfew as criminally minded people are planning to take advantage of the gatherings to attack innocent citizens and or loot their properties. “