Kano Procures Power Bikes For Traffic Officers

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has inaugurated 25 power bikes procured by the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) for traffic management in the state capital.

Speaking during the Inauguration ceremony on Sunday in Kano, the governor said that the bikes would be used to ensure that road users comply with traffic regulations.

According to him, the bikes would enable traffic personnel move quickly to monitor traffic, trace violators and go around the city to fish out those smuggling illicit and substandard goods into the state.

He urged the agency officials to redouble their efforts in controlling traffic and apprehending those who break traffic rules.

Ganduje urged them to ensure that those suspected to be carrying illegal items were traced and arrested.

The governor therefore commended KAROTA Managing Director, Baffa Dan’agundi, for the initiative.

On his part, Dan’agundi stated that the agency bought the power bikes with the fund it saved from removing ghost workers from the pay roll.

“Sometimes, we see a lot of things happening on the road, we see criminals carrying items in their vehicles but there are no vehicles to quickly trace them to their destinations.

“However, with these modern power bikes, we will be able to arrest more criminals,” Dan’agundi assured the governor.