The newly appointed acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

THE WHISTLER reports that this is the first time President Buhari would be holding a meeting with Baba since he was appointed acting IGP.

The president was on a two-week medical vacation in London when Baba’s appointment was announced by the Presidency.

President @MBuhari received Acting Inspector General of @PoliceNG, Usman Alkali Baba at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/D7HKvSz1uu — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) April 19, 2021

More details to follow…