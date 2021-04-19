Imo Gov May Move Owerri Prison To Property Built By Okorocha

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Governor Hope Uzodinma-led Imo State Government is considering moving the Owerri correctional centre to a new place after the facility recently came under attack.

Some gunmen had attacked the correctional center and the state’s police headquarters on April 5, during which over 1,800 inmates reportedly escaped and properties destroyed.

The former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, had during his tenure built a bigger facility for both the police and the correctional services along Port Harcourt road in the state, but which has yet to be put to use and was said to have been left to decay.

The recent attack on the police headquarters and the prisons has prompted the state government to consider moving the facilities to the abandoned property.

Some Imo government officials and the officials of the NCoS were said to have recently inspected the property.

Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, said the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Lady Dr Love Ineh, Commissioner for Special Projects, Barrister Kingsley Ononuju, and a Controller of NCoS, Mr Kingsley Njoku, were among those that inspected the facility.

Eze said the inspection was carried out to advice the governor on if relocating the correctional center would help to decongest the city.

He said: “After the joint inspection of the facilities, it was agreed that an appraisal team of a joint technical committee will be formed involving all the stakeholders to carry out a comprehensive evaluation and technical appraisal of what needs to be done to get the place ready for operation.”