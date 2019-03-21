KANO RERUN: Kwankwaso Sues For Peace As Tempers Rise

Advertisement

Former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has called for peaceful conduct of the Saturday’s rerun in the state following rising tempers over the poll.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Binta Spikin, Kwankwaso also called on security agencies to ensure that peace being enjoyed in the state was not breached.

Addressing newsmen in Kano, his media aide said; “Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso hereby calls on the people of Kano, cutting across political divides, to conduct themselves peacefully during the upcoming re-run election while voting for the candidate of their choice.

“Kwankwaso believes in Kano and is concerned about the fate of its teeming youths, which informed his people-oriented projects and programmes when he was the governor of Kano.

“He calls on the public to ignore all negative media articles attributes to him, especially those premised on throwing the state into chaos. The senator believes that in a free and fair election, PDP would win, as it had previously. Hence, a re-run will not in any way hamper the fortunes of Abba Kabir Yusuf (the PDP governorship candidate).”

Recall that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) had urged security agencies in Kano State to hold Kwankwaso responsible should there be any possible breach of public peace before, during and after the supplementary governorship polls in the state set for March 23.

The call was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Youth & Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, who revealed that the APC leadership in Kano expressed worry over inciting comments credited to the former governor.

The party stalwart who doubles as the Chairman, Publicity Committee, Kano APC Campaign Organisation, also wondered why the senator has not been called to order by security agencies in the state, particularly, the police.