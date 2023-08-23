Kano State Needs 6m Vaccine Doses To Combat Diphtheria — Gov Yusuf

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

To battle the diphtheria outbreak in Kano State, Governor Abba Yusuf has stated that 6 million doses of vaccines are required to scale up immunisation across the state’s 44 Local Government Areas.

The governor stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Shuaibu.

The governor revealed this during a meeting with members of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to the statement.

It said that the state government reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening the 11-year partnership between the Kano State Government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo who received the Foundation’s delegation on the governor’s behalf noted that the “State Government is committed towards improving healthcare at all levels in the State.”

Gwarzo expressed gratitude for the foundation’s assistance in improving the health sector and expressed interest in collaborating with the Foundation in the areas of agriculture and digital finance.

While commending the state’s effort in healthcare development, and an enduring partnership, the leader of the Foundation’s delegate in Nigeria, Jerremy Zungurana, pledged to continue its assistance towards the state as requested by the governor.