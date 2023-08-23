Kaduna Man Gets 35 Strokes Of Cane For Stealing Phone, Building Materials

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Shari’a Court in Kaduna State on Wednesday ordered that a 22-year-old man, Inuwa Ahmad, be given 35 strokes of the cane for stealing a cell phone and building materials worth N130,000.

The judge Malam Anass Khalifa, who gave the order also sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to theft.

“The court was lenient to you because you did not waste the court’s time before pleading guilty.

“The court will reduce the 50 strokes of cane intended to 35 strokes hoping it will serve as a lesson to you not to steal again,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad had pleaded for leniency saying he stole because the money his brother gave him after he worked for him was not enough to meet his daily needs.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sambo Maigari said Malam Abdullahi Shuaibu, the complainant reported the matter on Tuesday at the Rigasa police station.

The police added that the convict was a serial offender.