Abia: INEC Official Testifies Against PDP, Reveals Election Result For Obingwa Local Gov’t

Mr Kelechi Kemjika Okere, a staff member of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abia State, who worked as the electoral officer for Obingwa Local Government Area during the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state, has told the Election Petition Tribunal that form EC8C marked as exhibit P188 is the authentic result for Obingwa LGA and not exhibit P38.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party, in it’s petition had claimed that P188 was the fake result while P38 was the authentic result for Obingwa.

Taking to the witness stand on Wednesday, Okere said the figures recorded for both parties in Obingwa were PDP 9,962; LP3,776, while total number of accredited voters was put at 27,664.

He told the tribunal that all INEC field officers deployed to the 312 polling units in Obingwa LGA reported to him during the election using a feedback mechanism and also returned all election materials including BVAS machines.

He said, “I am the custodian of Obingwa LGA results. Form EC8C, where we have the INEC local government officer’s stamp is correct. The result declared in Exhibit P188 for Obingwa LGA is correct.

“An authentic LGA result must bear the INEC’s LG collation officer’s stamp.

“The result on exhibit P38 is the valid result for Obingwa LGA.”

The Tribunal adjourned till Thursday, August 24, for the 2nd respondents to open and close their defence.