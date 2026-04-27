Kano Targets ₦200bn IGR As State Pushes For Fiscal Autonomy

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The Chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), Zaid Abubakar, has outlined an ambitious plan to raise Kano State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) to ₦200 billion, positioning the state for greater financial independence amid evolving economic realities.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on the sidelines of the agency’s Annual Dinner and Awards Night in Kano, Abubakar said the target reflects a broader strategy to strengthen Kano’s economic resilience and reduce dependence on federal allocations.

He disclosed that KIRS generated ₦102 billion in 2025, a significant jump from ₦74 billion recorded in 2024, attributing the growth to institutional reforms, improved compliance systems, and expanded partnerships.

“Kano is a commercial hub, and our revenue performance must reflect that status,” he said.

“The ₦200 billion target is not just aspirational—it is tied to our goal of achieving full institutional autonomy and building a sustainable revenue base.”

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Reforms and restructuring drive growth

Abubakar highlighted structural changes within the agency, including the consolidation of 28 Area Tax Offices into 12 modern Revenue Service Centres to improve efficiency and oversight.

He added that KIRS has also recruited 100 new staff and deployed digital tools such as improved server systems and mobile enforcement technology to boost compliance and reduce leakages.

According to him, the introduction of the Kano State Revenue Administration Law has further aligned the state’s tax system with national standards while preserving local economic peculiarities.

Balancing taxation with grassroots impact

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The KIRS boss also addressed concerns around taxation, noting the introduction of a ₦2,000 Annual Development Levy designed to support community-level projects.

“Fifty per cent of the proceeds will remain within communities.

“This ensures that taxpayers see direct benefits, which in turn improves voluntary compliance,” he explained.

He added that plans are underway to replace rented offices with state-of-the-art revenue centres across Kano, a move expected to enhance service delivery and public trust.

Kano’s economic outlook and revenue potential

Abubakar noted that Kano’s vast informal sector remains a key focus, describing it as both a challenge and an opportunity in the state’s revenue drive.

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“With better data integration—especially collaboration with the Nigeria Revenue Service—we can expand the tax net without overburdening existing taxpayers,” he said.

Kano, historically one of northern Nigeria’s largest commercial centres, has faced economic pressures in recent years, including inflation and reduced consumer spending.

However, officials believe improved tax administration and infrastructure investment could unlock new growth.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Musa Shanono, praised KIRS for its performance, noting that stronger IGR would give Kano more room to finance development projects independently.

Meanwhile, KIRS Director of Human Resources, Fatima Ahmad, said the agency’s recognition of outstanding staff is aimed at sustaining performance and professionalism.

Abubakar maintained that the agency’s recent achievements reflect a broader shift toward accountability and efficiency.

“The future of KIRS is bright, and Kano’s economic future is even brighter if we sustain these reforms,” he said.