Jim Iyke Blames ‘Saboteurs’ For Nollywood Challenges

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Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has identified internal sabotage as a major challenge confronting the Nigerian movie industry.

According to the actor, the industry is plagued by individuals he described as saboteurs, hindering its growth and progress.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Jim Iyke said that if there were one thing he would change about Nollywood, it would be to eliminate such elements from the industry.

“If there is one thing I would love to change about Nollywood, it would be to purge saboteurs from the industry. The industry is full of saboteurs. They can’t help themselves. They need therapy,” he said.

The actor also reflected on a deeply personal moment in his career, revealing that his proudest achievement came when his son praised his performance and described him as a “genius.”

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He said the commendation moved him to tears, adding that he had to excuse himself to the bathroom to process the emotional moment.

Jim Iyke further named Kate Henshaw as the actress he enjoys working with the most.