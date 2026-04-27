APC Slams Makinde Over ‘Operation Wetie’ Remarks, Alleges Incitement

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State of making remarks capable of inciting violence, following his address at a summit of opposition political parties held in Ibadan on Saturday.

A statement issued on Sunday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party condemned what it described as Makinde’s invocation of the violent history of “Operation Wetie,” alleging that the governor used it to stoke tensions over claims that Nigeria is drifting toward a one-party state.

“The APC categorically condemns Governor Makinde’s incitement as reckless, and a clear and present threat to peace and national security,” Morka said.

“It is particularly disturbing for a sitting Governor who bears constitutional responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of his state to conjure up one of the darkest episodes of political violence in Nigeria’s history to threaten violence against the people and government of Nigeria.”

The party argued that Makinde’s comments went beyond routine opposition rhetoric, warning of potential consequences for national stability. “Makinde’s violent rhetoric cannot be dismissed as mere opposition posturing. His statement risks fueling anarchy, murderous rage and widespread lawlessness capable of undermining national stability,” the statement read.

Calling for immediate attention from authorities, the APC urged security and intelligence agencies to act. “We therefore call on all relevant security and intelligence agencies to take this unfortunate development seriously and act to safeguard lives, property, and defend Nigeria’s democratic order,” Morka added.

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The party further stressed that constitutional immunity should not shield public officials from accountability in matters relating to national security. “Makinde must be reminded that constitutional immunity from prosecution is not immunity from accountability for threats or acts against national security. No individual, however highly placed, should have the power to threaten or endanger the lives and safety of Nigerians,” the statement said.

Beyond its criticism of the Oyo State governor, the APC dismissed broader opposition claims that the country is sliding into a one-party system, describing such assertions as unfounded and politically motivated.

“The APC vehemently rejects attempts by confused opposition leaders to frame their internal shambles in alarmist narratives about so-called one-party domination,” Morka stated, attributing challenges within opposition parties to “anti-democratic practices, miserably poor leadership, internal contradictions, utter disregard for due process and the rule of law, persistent factionalization, and the desperate and dissonant presidential ambitions of their leaders.”

The statement went further to criticise key opposition figures and parties, alleging that internal disputes and leadership struggles had weakened their credibility ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC claimed it was “destroyed by Atiku Abubakar’s ruthless confiscation of the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket in violation of the party’s constitutionally entrenched rotational zoning formula.”

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It also took aim at the Labour Party (LP), alleging that it had been “effectively subverted by the restless nomadic disposition of its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi,” while describing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a “so-called coalition platform” that was “basically stillborn.”

According to the APC, the opposition has failed to present a credible alternative to the policies of the ruling party. “These opposition leaders and their coalition of confusion have not put anything forward by way of an alternative vision for Nigeria’s development. All they have in their arsenal is fear mongering built on false narratives about the APC,” Morka said.

Reaffirming its stance ahead of the next electoral cycle, the APC said it would not be drawn into managing the internal crises of rival parties. “Our great Party rejects the veiled expectation of opposition leaders that the APC would help them manage their internal affairs. We bear no such duty and will not provide any such leadership consulting services to them,” the statement read.

The party maintained that Nigeria’s democratic system remains vibrant, citing the number of registered political parties and ongoing political activities nationwide. “Nigeria’s democratic space remains as robust as can be. With nearly two dozen parties registered and participating freely in the country’s electoral process, the opposition’s unjustifiable attacks… is nothing but primitive capitulation,” it added.

Morka reaffirmed the APC-led administration’s commitment saying, “Our great party… remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions, upholding the rule of law, and delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda for the peace, unity, and prosperity of all Nigerians.”