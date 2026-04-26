Umahi Quells Ebonyi Central Succession Row, Calls For Calm

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The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has intervened in the emerging disagreement among political stakeholders in Ebonyi Central, calling for unity, restraint, and alignment with the leadership of the state as preparations intensify ahead of the next election cycle.

A statement issued by the Media Aide to the minister,

Francis Nwaze, on Sunday, stated that the intervention followed a video that surfaced on April 24, 2026.

According to the statement, the video shows what appeared to be a misunderstanding between the senator representing Ebonyi Central, Senator Ken Eze, and a National Assembly aspirant from Ikwo Local Government Area, Chief Christian Asaga Nwali at the burial event of the father of Chief Peter Orogwu AKA BabyOku.

The disagreement, he noted, drew attention online, centered on who should succeed Eze at the end of his current tenure.

The minister described both men as his political mentees to calm tensions.

The minister hosted the two leaders on April 26, in a meeting aimed at restoring order and reinforcing unity within the political family.

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Speaking after the meeting, he commended both parties for their respect and willingness to resolve the issue.

“I want to thank you people highly for this show of respect coming from you concerning what ordinarily should not be a problem. Sen. Ken Eze is my product, C sagas is my product but they are having some issues, not directly but their boys is causing some problems for a matter that doesn’t lie in their hands”, Umahi said.

According to the minister, the question of zoning had been addressed in the past, noting that there was an understanding that the Ebonyi Central senatorial seat would rotate to Ikwo after the current tenure.

“Firstly, the central senatorial seat had an agreement that after the present four year term position, it will go to Ikwo and incidentally, the decision was made by my Boss, referring to his predecessor as Governor, Chief Martin Elechi and the governor was in that meeting. Of course he was very strategic in my administration. So that is why C-sagas can say he is contesting, ” Umahi said.

Umahi stressed that politics remains dynamic and that decisions must be guided by present realities and collective leadership.

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“Now, politics is dynamic, life is dynamic. Life is very very simple. I have advised them, first to maintain peace. It is the right of everyone to contest but the decision is beyond them”, he said.

He urged both camps to take their concerns to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, whom he described as a leader deserving of full respect.

“I have advised them that we have a governor in the state, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, and he is a man of great quality. He has respect for all the leaders. He must be accorded his own respect. So my advice to them is to gather 10 leaders from Ezza and Ikwo respectively and go and meet the governor,” the minister said.

According to the minister, only a structured engagement involving the governor and selected leaders from both sides can produce a fair and lasting resolution.

He said: “Only these two leaders have the capacity to resolve it. If Ikwo doesn’t go now, they will go in future, if Ezza doesn’t continue they will still have another opportunity but let that decision be between the governor and the selected leader from both clan.”

Umahi emphasised the need for unity in order to deliver overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

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“They are one people and we wouldn’t allow anything to divide them… just like the governor mentioned in church yesterday that the election we have, the president is fully and totally adopted in Ebonyi state and I, myself is saying that he is the sole candidate in Ebonyi state, ” Umahi said.

He pointed to ongoing federal projects in the state as a strong reason for continued support.

“And any decision we’re going to make concerning the National assembly will revolve around getting maximum vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because what the president is doing in Ebonyi state we have never had any federal project of even 10% of that magnitude.”

Umahi made it clear that political decisions at all levels must align with the goal of delivering a decisive mandate for the President.

The minister also reaffirmed strong support for the state governor, warning against any political challenge to his position.

Earlier, Eze expressed had appreciation for the minister’s intervention, describing him as a father figure whose leadership continues to guide them.

He appealed to supporters to avoid actions that could deepen divisions, especially on social media.

Also speaking, Nwali echoed the call for unity and respect for leadership.