Kanu’s Extraordinary Rendition Suit: No Sit-At-Home Oct 4 – Ejimakor

There will be no sit-at-home on Oct 4 2022 hearing of the suit filed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against the federal government over his alleged extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria last July.

The case, scheduled for the Federal High Court, Umuahia, is instituted by Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor.

The non-observance of the day as sit-at-home was announced by Barr Ejimakor in a message to THE WHISTLER weekend.

According to him, “Important Notice: On 4th October 2022 (TUESDAY), the Federal High Court, Umuahia, will hear Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Extraordinary Rendition suit.

“But there’s NO Sit-At-Home. None! Thank you!”

Our correspondent reported that Ejimakor, in the suit, wants the court to halt Kanu’s prosecution and to be restored to the status quo before he was rendition on 19th June, 2021.

Also, the suit wants the court to compel the FG to pay him N25bn as damages for myriads of human rights violations meted to him.

Ejimakor’s clarifications are sequel to the earlier declaration by the Indigenous People of Biafra, which Kanu founded, that only days to observe sit-at-home would be when the IPOB leader appears in court. Hitherto, the sit-at-home was routinely observed on Mondays.