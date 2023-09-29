Kanu’s Lawyer Accuses Nigeria Air Force Of Ethnic Cleansing In The South East

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Nigerian Air Force of ethnic cleansing in its military operations in the Southeast.

Ejimakor said this while reacting to the bombing of camps allegedly belonging to IPOB’s fighters – the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Imo States.

Advertisement

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force had in a statement claimed that the air component of Operation Udo Ka II bombed several hideouts belonging to IPOB and its militant wing, the ESN in Imo and Anambra states in the Southeast region of the country.

The NAF spokesperson had noted that the troops acted on credible intelligence, alleging that the groups had planned to disrupt civic activities across the southeast states.

Speaking on the bombardment by NAF, Ejimakor on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday said that the bombing and ongoing military operations in the South East affected innocent people in the region.

The lawyer said that such ethnic cleansing was propelled by lack of compatriot spirit among security forces that are primed to see a certain ethnic group in the country as a threat.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Ethnic-cleansing is often propelled by lack of compatriot spirit amongst security forces that are primed to see a certain ethnicity as a threat.

“The ongoing military operations (or reprisals) in South East are often levied on innocents under the guise of fighting criminality. Yes!”