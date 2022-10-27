Kanye West Breaks Silence After Losing ‘$2 Billion In 24Hrs’ Over Antisemitic Comments

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

American rapper and fashion designer, Kanye ‘Ye’ West, has finally broken his silence after several companies cut ties with him and his fashion brand over antisemitic comments he made recently.

The rapper, whose deal with Adidas provided $1.5bn of his net worth, had boasted during a Drink Champs podcast that “I can say antisemitic shit… and Adidas cannot drop me.”

Antisemitism is the hostility or discrimination against Jewish people and anyone who holds such views is called an anti-Semite.

The rapper dropped off the Forbes billionaires list after several companies, including Adidas and Gap, disassociated themselves from him.

On Thursday, Ye said in an Instagram post that he lost “2 billion dollars in one day” following the reactions that trailed his antisemitic rants.

The fashion mogul was responding to a remark by Ariel Zev Emanuel, an American businessman and the CEO of Endeavor, who called on more brands to cut ties with him.

“Ari Emmanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive this is a love speech, I still love you, God still loves you, the money is not who I am, the people are who I am,” the rapper wrote.

In an op-ed for Financial Times, Emmanuel had said that there would be “no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism”.

In its statement earlier, Adidas said it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Also, footwear retailer, Foot Locker joined the list of brands cutting ties with the rapper and music producer.

The company said it would “not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”