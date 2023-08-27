KATSINA: 19 Out Of 34 LGAs Under Bandits Attack As State Bans Motorcycles, Tricycles From Moving At Night

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Katsina State Government has banned the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the night across 19 Local Governments (LGs) as part of efforts to enhance security.

Advertisement

A statement by Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said that the ban was from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“The order affects LGs fully affected by banditry and other related crimes.

“Among them are Sabuwa, Dandume, Funtua, Faskari and Bakori.

“Others are Kankara, Danja, Kafur, Malumfashi, Musawa, Matazu, Danmusa, Safana and Dutsinma.

“Also affected are Kurfi, Charanchi, Jibia, Batsari and Kankia.

Advertisement

“Members of the public must understand that the purpose of the order is for the restoration of permanent peace in the affected areas,” the statement said.