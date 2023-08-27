BBNAIJA: ‘I Expected It’ – Tolanibaj Says After Eviction Alongside Frodd

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ housemates Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, and Chuwuemeka Bellianus Okoye (Frodd), have been evicted from the show.

Advertisement

Tolanibaj, 28, from the 2020 ‘Lockdown’ edition, said after her eviction that she expected her exit because of the ‘energy’ she received from her fellow housemates.

Frodd from the 2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ season revealed the next step he will be taking, adding that it wasn’t easy for him to stay in the house after the news of his first child on 11th August.

Their eviction was announced on Sunday by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live show.

Last week Soma emerged as the Head of House (HOH) for the 5th week. He automatically became immune from eviction.

Meanwhile, organisers of Big Brother Naija removed the eviction jury that empowered housemates to determine who gets evicted from the show.

Advertisement

Before the removal, the jury system of eviction was greeted with controversy and criticism during the three weeks it was used to evict Princess, Uriel, and Kiddwaya.

Following the development, the organisers of the show reverted to the eviction of housemates based on votes from fans.