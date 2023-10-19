Katsina Governor Approves N364m WAEC Fees For Over 20,000 Students

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Radda, has approved the release of N364, 842,000 for the payment of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of about 20,269 Katsina State indigenes.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS) explained that the students are those that sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The statement added that the governor, since resumption of office, has put education as a priority and is determined to fix the state’s primary, secondary and tertiary education systems.

“One of the cardinal agenda of Governor Dikko Radda’s administration, among several others, is repositioning Katsina State’s education sector.

“And His Excellency, since assuming office, has demonstrated absolute commitment towards fixing Katsina’s primary, secondary and tertiary education systems.

“The approval he gave today for the huge sum of over N364 million to be used in settling the WAEC fees of no fewer than 20,000 Katsina students says it all about His Excellency’s passion for Katsina youths and their educational development,” the statement said.