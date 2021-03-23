Katsina Re-Opens Boarding Schools 15 Weeks After Kankara Abduction

39 SHARES Share Tweet

About 15 weeks after 344 boys of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State were abducted, the government has directed the re-opening of six boarding schools that were shut down as a result of the incident.

The directive was contained in a press release signed by the state’s Commissioner of Education, Badamasi Charanchi, on Tuesday.

Charanchi noted that the reopening will take-off from Sunday, March 28, for the continuation of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The state government had ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the state following the abduction of the schoolboys on December 11.

In the communiqué, the Katsina government said the six schools to include: Government Unity Secondary School, Malumfashi; Sir Usman Nagogo College of Arabic and Islamic Studies (SUNCAIS); Katsina Government Girls Secondary School; Dutsin Safe Katsina Government Girls Arabic Secondary School Dutsinma; Government School for the deaf, Malumfashi, and Government School for the blind, Katsina State.

The state government, however, directed female pupils to resume on March 24 at boarding schools nearest to them.

Charanchi warned that COVID-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to by students, staff, and visitors.

On February 28, the state government directed the reopening of four boarding schools in the state with effect from March 2.

The commissioner further disclosed the state has about 38 boarding schools.