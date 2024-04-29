Kenya Postpones Resumption Of School By One Week As 42 People Killed After Dam Burst

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kenya’s education ministry on Monday postponed the start of a new school term by one week after a dam burst early on Monday.

According to the authorities, at least 42 people have been killed in floods in central Kenya’s Mai Mahiu area.

Advertisement

The Ministry in a statement stated that “the devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools is so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff.”

Pictures posted on the X accounts of Kenyan media, Kenya Red Cross and the highway authorities showed scenes of the aftermath of the flooding, with broken trees and at least one car stuck among logs and mud.

“We have so far recovered 42 bodies, which include 17 minors, following the early morning incident where a dam burst its banks in Kijabe area and rescue and search operations are going on,” Naivasha police commander Stephen Kirui told reporters from the rescue scene.

Earlier on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it had taken several people to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash flooding.

Advertisement

The latest deaths bring the toll from heavy rains and flooding since last month to more than 140.

Excluding the Mai Mahiu incident, government figures show 103 people had been killed and more than 185,000 displaced as of Monday.