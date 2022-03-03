Kenyan Woman Bites Off Lover’s Ear For Giving Her N340 Transport Fare

A Kenyan woman has been accused of biting off her lover’s ear for giving her insufficient transport fare.

The woman identified as Zainab Ochero was arraigned in court for inflicting pain on her lover, Joseph Karanja, after he gave her KSh 100 (N340)as transport fare back home.

After having a drink with her lover in a bar at Kangemi, Nairobi , Ochero asked him to hire a bike to take her home but he gave her only Sh100 (N340).

Though Ochero acted ignorant of the crime she committed, the Nairobi Police confirmed that the woman had in anger pounced on the victim and bit off his left ear before it fell to the ground.

The Police further narrated that on arrival to the hospital, Karanja was told that the ear was completely damaged and would need a plastic surgery after three months of treatment.

Prior to the incident, they both had disagreed in an attempt to resolve their relationship issues bordering on infidelity.

He had accused her of having affairs with other men and an argument ensued as they continued drinking amid disputes.

The suspect denied the charges before a senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki, claiming that she was totally drunk and only remembered waking up at police station later the same day.

She was however released on a bail with Sh300,000(N1,021,500), and the case later moved to March 16.