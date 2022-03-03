2023 Presidency: Atiku Makes Declaration Before Few Friends

A former Vice President and 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has finally declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

Atiku, who chose to make his declaration before a few selected friends and associates, joins the likes of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Anyim Pius Anyim, and Governor Dave Umahi, amongst others, who have openly declared interest in the office.

A video of his declaration was shared on Youtube by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

Atiku said, “We are in one of the trying and tough times in our history in this country. Poverty insecurity joblessness and insecurity

“There has never been a time when Nigerians need serious leadership than now.

“PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable and competent leadership. That is what I want to offer. I want to offer solutions to our problems.

“I have experience at the highest and lowest levels. As a vice president of Nigeria, I made much progress in national transformation.

“As a businessman, I have solved Grassroot problems by creating jobs for thousands of people”.

Last week, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had berated Atiku for allegedly boasting that he would always get the presidential ticket of the PDP.

“Have I ever failed to get the ticket? I’m confident that I will still get it,” Atiku had told journalists when he visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Ota, Ogun State residence supposedly to seek his blessing.

The former vice president’s remark, however, angered Governor Wike who accused him of showing lack of respect for delegates who would elect the party’s flag bearer at a presidential primary.

“As a politician, you want to give confidence to your supporters so that they can continue to move on, but when you say you always take the ticket of the party, what it tells me is that may be yes…. as you know, there are those who say they’re founding father of the party, which means…. I like it to a company, like shareholders of the company.

“And like the former vice president, he appears to be the chairman of the shareholders of the company. In this case, the chairman of the founding fathers of the PDP, we’re employees, they employed us and we’re working for them, we have no problem about that.

“As a founding father, you’ll always take the majority of the profit and whatever, so be it. But I didn’t expect him, frankly speaking, to make that kind of statement that he always takes the ticket of the party, that’s too far, he went too far and took the delegates for granted,” Wike had said during a Channels TV interview.