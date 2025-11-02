Kenya’s Kipruto, Obiri Win New York City Marathon

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kenya’s duo of Benson Kipruto, and Hellen Obiri dominated the New York City Marathon by winning the men’s and women’s categories on Sunday.

Kipruto survived a thrilling sprint finish in two hours eight minutes and nine seconds and Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in a course-record 2:19:51.

He ran flat out through the final 50 metres to hold off a late fight from Alexander Mutiso, breaking the tape by less than two tenths of a second in a photo finish, with 2021 winner Albert Korir finishing third (2:08:57).

Kipruto described the race as amazing.

He said: “It was amazing. The last part was so hard. I was pushing so hard to make sure I win.”

It was the fourth major title for Kipruto, who was in a two-man race with Mutiso at the 25-mile mark and appeared to be completely in control with 200 metres left.

He was forced to accelerate through the final straight, however, as Mutiso launched a gutsy late attack to wild cheers in Central Park.

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, the only man to break the two-hour barrier in the marathon, finished 17th in 2:14:36, in what many have speculated could be the twice Olympic champion’s final competitive marathon.

Paris bronze medallist Obiri, who won in 2023, was running shoulder-to-shoulder with runner-up Sharon Lokedi (2:20:07) and enjoyed a comfortable finish after pulling away ahead of the final turn to claim her fourth major title.

Last year’s winner Sheila Chepkirui (2:20:24) was third.

Obiri said: “We had a very strong field. “I told myself let me try to do my best, let me push.”

She pocketed an extra $50,000 for breaking Margaret Okayo’s 22-year-old course record of 2:22:31.

In the wheelchair division, Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won a record-extending seventh title in the men’s race in 1:30:16, while American Susannah Scaroni won the women’s race in 1:42:10.

The five-borough classic capped the World Marathon Majors calendar for the year, after a doping suspension for the women’s world-record holder rocked competitive distance-running.

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich was banned for three years late last month after admitting to anti-doping rule violations.