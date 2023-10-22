Kidnappers Free One Out Of Seven Prospective Corps Members Abducted In Zamfara- NYSC

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the release of one out of the seven female prospective corps members abducted in Zamfara.

A statement signed by the NYSC Spokesperson Eddy Megwa on Saturday, disclosed that the corps member was rescued on Friday night at 12:30pm through the help of security agencies.

Megwa, in the statement expressed optimism that the rest of the abducted corps will be released.

“Management of the National Youth Service Corps wishes to convey to the general public that the scheme, through the help of security agencies on Friday, 20th October, 2023 at about 12.30 pm secured the release of one of the female Prospective Corps Members abducted in Zamfara, out of the seven in captivity and the bus driver.

“The scheme is confident that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the remaining will be released,” the statement said.

Recall that eleven prospective corps members were reported to have been abducted on August 19, 2023 on a highway in Zamfara State on their way to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto.

The NYSC later announced the release of three of the abducted corps members on September 18, 2023, a month after they had been kidnapped.

The other abducted corp members have been in captivity for over 60 days.

The scheme in the statement said it will not shirk its responsibility to uphold the welfare and security of staff and corps members and urged both corps members and protective corps members to prioritize their personal security.

“As corps members and prospective ones alike are admonished by management to always prioritize their personal security.

“The scheme shall never shirk its responsibility of upholding the security and welfare of corps members at all times,” he added.