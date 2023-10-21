Rema, Yemi Alade, Davido Others Win At Inaugural Trace Awards

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In celebration of African and Afro-inspired music, the inaugural Trace Awards held on Saturday as Rema, Yemi Alade, Tayc, Davido and Asake, amongst others, emerged as big winners.

The first-ever Trace Awards 2023 took place on October 21 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Advertisement

The ceremony showcased over 150 nominees across various music genres, spanning genres like Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba.

Nigerian music legend D’Banj and Angolan global supermodel Maria Borges co-hosted the event, which boasted a lineup of star-studded performances by iconic artists such as Davido, Yemi Alade, Black Sherif, and Kizz Daniel, among others.

Among the nominees for this year’s Trace Awards were Davido, Burna Boy, Blxckie, Yemi Alade, Libianca, DJ Maphorisa, and several others.

Here is the list of winners at the Trace Awards 2023:

Best Music Video – “Baddie” Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Artist France & Belgium – Tayc (France)

Best Producer – Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist North Africa – Dystinct (Morocco)

Best Artist UK – Central Cee

Best Artist Indian Ocean – Goulam (Comoros)

Best Artist Francophone Africa – Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Best DJ – Michael Brun (Haiti)

Best Gospel Artist – KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist The Caribbean – Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Best Artist Anglophone Africa – Asake (Nigeria)

Best Global African Artist – Rema

Best Newcomer – Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best Collaboration – “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Dancer – Robot Boii (South Africa)