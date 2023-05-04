Kidnappers Hold 3, Release 2 Humanitarian Staff

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two out of the three personnel of the Family Health International (FHI360) have regained their freedom while the remaining are reportedly in the captive’s den.

The development occurred six days after suspected terrorists invaded the guest house of the international humanitarian organization in Ngala, Borno State.

They abducted three staff and two contractors, the organization’s country director, Iorwakwagh Apera, confirmed on April 27.

Daily Trust report on Thursday revealed that the victims (male) regained freedom after troops of the Nigerian Army launched a rescue mission.

However, the army is yet to provide an official statement since the incident occurred, but an image of the rescued victims alongside operatives has been released.

Apera had earlier expressed his “extreme concern” for the well-being of the abducted staff members, calling for their immediate and safe return.

“We are extremely concerned for our colleagues and call for their unconditional, immediate and safe return,” he said.

The FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the North East.