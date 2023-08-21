‘Kill The Killers’ – Family Demands Justice One Year After Soldiers Killed Islamic Scholar

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

It’s been one year since the gruesome killing of an Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami, whose killing shocked the country.

Following condemnation and interest shown when the incident happened, the 241 RECCE Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Nguru, Yobe State quickly dismissed, Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon following an extensive investigation.

The army subsequently handed over the men to the police for prosecution.

But one year after the killing, nothing has been heard about the case and the whereabouts of those accused of being culpable can not be established.

Frustrated, the family of the late scholar on Monday demanded justice be served.

Expressing the concerns of the family through the microblogging application, X, formerly Twitter, a family member, who simply identified himself as Hidima said, “We need Justice for our father Sheikh Goni Aisami”.

The statement was accompanied by pictures of the Late Sheikh’s family, mainly young children and three adults in separate frames.

The poster wrote, “Dear @PoliceNG, a year ago, August 2022, the 241 RECCE Battalion of the @HQNigerianArmy in Nguru, Yobe dismissed John Gabriel and Adamu Gideon, two beasts with the hearts of devil for the gruesome murder of one of our scholars, Sheikh Goni Aisami (Rahimahullah), along Nguru-Gashua road in Yobe.

“The Nigerian Army has handed them over to the police to face civil prosecution after dismissal.

“A year later, the family of the slain scholar and the Muslim Ummah haven’t seen justice done, by killing the killers of the scholar.

“We call on the authorities to ensure that swift justice is passed and these killers also face the same fate.

“We demand from @Princemoye1 and his team a swift response to the cries of the people, as we always see them do when cases like these are raised down south.

“Probably when people don’t get disrespectful and hurl insults at the @PoliceNG force, you don’t take their cries seriously. We demand #JusticeForSheikhGoni,” he stated.

Aisami was reportedly killed by the military officers after he obliged their request for a lift at a military checkpoint while heading to his country home in Gashu’a, Yobe State from Kano.

The Yobe police command at the time said that the military officers thereafter shot the scholar in his car, and left his body by the roadside.

Consequently, the military dismissed the officers and handed them to the Yobe police command to face civil prosecution, but a year later, the family said they were yet to get justice.

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Police, Muyiwa Adejobi vowed to investigate the current state of the case and revert to the family.

“I will make findings on this matter from Yobe command. The PPRO and CP Yobe will update us accordingly pls,” Adejobi said.