Why Mason Greenwood Won’t Play For Manchester United

Manchester United on Monday announced its decision that Mason Greenwood will no longer play for the club.

The Red Devils said both parties mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to stay away from Old Trafford.

Although United did not mention whether his contract will be terminated or not, his contract will expire in 2025.

In the statement, United said, “Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

“Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

‘This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Why Manson Is Leaving United

United suspended Greenwood from all training and matches since charges of assault were brought against him in January 2022.

An audio clip surfaced online where a man who was alleged to be the striker was heard shouting and threatening a woman sexually.

The man said in the audio, “move your legs up”. The victim replied, “I don’t give a [expletive] what you want, you little.”

The man continued, “Push me again and watch what happens to you.”

Consequently, Greenwood was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasions actual bodily harm.

But the case was dropped in February 2023 after key witnesses withdrew from the case.

Crown Prosecution Service said it meant there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

United Considers Reintegrating Greenwood

A fresh protest ensued last week after The Athletic reported that United was planning to reintegrate the striker into the first team.

But it was greeted with resistance from female fans.

A group of female United supporters protested his potential return outside Old Trafford before the Wolves game.

They said they wanted the club to “demonstrate a zero-tolerance approach” towards violence against women.

They insisted that his reinstatement would mean, “We don’t matter”.