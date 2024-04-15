Abia State Police Command Confirms Death Of Hotel Manager Beaten By Soldiers

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia state police command has confirmed the death of the manager of Royal Damgrete Hotel, Umuahia.

According to a message by the force public relations officer ASP Maureen Chinaka that was sent to our reporter on Monday, the Central Police Station Umuahia on Friday 12 April 2024, received a report from the Director of Royal Damgrete alleging that four military personnel came to their hotel, took away four of his staff, and beat them, resulting in various degrees of injury.

Recall that some soldiers were said to have tortured James Etubi to death after an Air Force cadet, Emmanuel Onyemereche, reportedly drowned in the hotel’s swimming pool.

ASP Chinaka further disclosed that police detectives have visited the hospital, taken pictures of the deceased, and the body is undergoing autopsy.

The police information boss however said discreet investigation is ongoing.

“One of the staff, James Etubi, slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“His body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary sequel to the death of a cadet officer who drowned during swimming at the hotel pool on 09/04/2024.

“Detectives have visited the hospital, taken pictures of the deceased, and the body is undergoing autopsy.

” Discreet investigation is ongoing”.