Controversy As FCT Police Commissioner Denies Arrest Of Yahaya Bello’s ADC, Security Detail

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Commissioner, Benneth Igweh has refuted reports that the command has arrested and is detaining the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the embattled former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and other police officers attached to the on-the-run ex-governor.

CP Igweh disclosed this to THE WHISTLER on Saturday when contacted on reports revealing that the Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) FCT, had detained Bello’s ADC and other police details withdrawn from him.

“The ADC was not arrested. It is not true,” CP Igweh simply said.

However, THE WHISTLER gathered that the female ADC was sighted at the police command heading to the SCID on Friday.

It is not certain if the female ADC was invited for questioning, detained or is expected to face an orderly room trial for not arresting Bello.

The development followed a directive by the Nigeria Police withdrawing all officers attached to Bello, following their alleged involvement in aiding his escape from operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER had contacted the Force Headquarters to confirm its involvement in her arrest, including that of other officers withdrawn from Bello, but its spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi has yet to respond to queries sent via a text message.

The text also sent via his WhatsApp contact showed being read but has not been responded to as of the time of filing this report.

The embattled former governor is being prosecuted over an N80.2bn money laundering case, by the EFCC.

THE WHISTLER reported how the sitting governor of the state, Usman Ododo helped Bello to escape from his residence in Abuja when operatives of the EFCC attempted to arrest him.

The EFCC further arraigned him before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, but the former governor failed to appear before Justice Emeka Nwite.

The agency, however, proceeded with the trial in absentia, arraigning Bello alongside three other suspects.

The former governor along with the suspects including Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalem Hudu were arraigned on 19-count charges bordering on money laundering.

Consequently, the EFCC declared Bello a wanted person while the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) placed him on its watch list for conspiracy, breach of trust and money laundering.

The NIS also alerted the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and the Director of the National Intelligence Agency, requesting that Bello should be arrested if seen at any entry and exit point.