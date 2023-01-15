‘Killings Won’t Deter Us’ – NSCDC Commandant Says As Slain Officers Are Buried

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi has said the killing of its personnel would not deter the Corps from providing the needed security for Nigerians and assets across the country.

Advertisement

He said this when the remains of seven officers of the corps who were ambushed and killed in the Birnin Gwari community on Monday, 9 January 2023, by bandits while on routine duty, were interred.

The personnel were killed alongside some civilians and workers while protecting a mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

THE WHISTLER reports that their remains were handed over to their families and loved ones at the NSCDC Kaduna Command after a brief interment ceremony.

Speaking at the lying in state in a text sent to this paper, Audi, while paying his last respect to the slain officers on Saturday, at the Kaduna State Command of the Corps, consoled their families, friends and loved ones on the sad loss and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Represented by the Commandant, Kaduna Command, Idris Yahaya Adah, the CG praised the efforts of the gallant officers who lost their lives in defence of the country and described them as “heroes, never to be forgotten.”

Advertisement

Addressing people during the ceremony, Audi said, “they died in active service, they fought a good fight with the last drop of blood in their veins to safeguard the country.

“Although the loss is painful and the tears are much, God knows best.

“We cannot question God; therefore, let us live right, be in peace, love, and harmony with our fellow men because one day, all of us will give account to God.”

He described the 7 personnel who died as committed and dedicated members of the Corps who will be greatly missed by colleagues and friends at work.

“They paid the supreme price for the nation, they died for us, they are our Heroes and we shall always remember them.

Advertisement

“The world is saddened, the President and Commander in Chief are saddened, Officers and men of the Corps are also saddened.

“What has happened has happened, we however, look unto God, and pray for forgiveness of their sins and acceptance on the last day,” he said.

The CG assures families and next of kins of the deceased of the timely dispatch of benefits accruable to them.

He thanked the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, for remembering the Corps during this trying period.

According to Audi, “Mr President’s Condolence Message motivated us greatly, it renewed our strength and rekindled our hope that we are not alone.

“This means a lot to us as a service and we are grateful for the support we are getting from the presidency and we feel proud serving the nation.”

Advertisement

He assured the President that the Corps will not be deterred by the unfortunate incident, rather, it will spur the organisation into more aggressive action against the people’s common enemy.